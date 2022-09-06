Turk Says He Once Caught an STD With Lil Wayne

Former Cash Money Hot Boy Turk is claiming he once contracted an STD with Lil Wayne in a new interview on the Drink Champs podcast.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. shared a snippet of the show's upcoming episode with Turk. During the clip, the Young & Thuggin' rapper revealed he and Tunechi caught crabs back in the day, apparently from a sexual encounter with the same woman.

"Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk revealed. "But listen. Hear me out. See, a lot of people try to turn people’s testimony into a mess-imony. That’s what they try to do."

He continued, “They be like, ‘Bro, why you bringing that shit up?’ Because bro, it’s a lot of youth out there doing the shit that we was doing, so I gotta tell them, ‘Bro, I understand what y’all doing through, but check this out. It just ain’t the AIDS out there, you could catch this. Now they got the Monkey Pox and all this shit. They got all kinds of shit out there. So, I was doing an interview and I say something up it, and they like, ’Man, you bringing that old shit up?’ Nigga, this my story. The fuck? … If they can tell they story, I can tell mine.”

Turk was a key member of the Cash Money label during its rise to prominence in the late 1990s, before defecting from the label in the early 2000s. He served nearly nine years in prison for a police-related shooting, which occurred in 2004 and was released in 2012. Turk sued Cash Money Records in 2015 for unpaid royalties, later settling out of court. Later that year, he performed at Lil Wayne's Lil Weezyana Festival in New Orleans. In 2018, Wayne appeared on Turk's "Fuck How It Turn Out (Remix)."

See Turk Talk About Catching Crabs With Lil Wayne Below