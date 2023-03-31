Quavo’s New Song ‘Honey Bun’ Gets Mixed Reactions for Using Drake’s ‘Rich Flex’ Lyrics

Quavo just released his latest solo single and fans are giving the track mixed reviews for using Drake's "Rich Flex" lyrics.

On Friday (March 31), Quavo released the song "Honey Bun." The Al Geno and AyoRay-produced track finds the Atlanta rhymer utilizing Drake's "Rich Flex" flow on the song's chorus.

"Honey bun, can you do somethin' for me? (Do somethin')," the former Migos member raps. "Can you go automatic just for me?/Tommy gun, can you do somethin' for me?/Can you call Al Capone for me? (Brrt, yeah)."

The line is of course a nod to Drake's intro bars on "Rich Flex" of "21, can you do something for me?" People have been sounding off about the choice on social media.

"Nobody … Quavo: Honey bun can you do something for me! N***a if u don’t call offset," one person tweeted.

"Quavo using the Rich Flex flow is lowkey hard asf, the beat is so crazy too," another person opined.

"Quavo this ain’t it. My man said, 'honey bun, can you do sumthin for me?' …umm drake?" another post on the topic reads.

One Twitter user gave a detailed explanation of why the reference actually makes perfect sense.

"Nobody fact checks or use other valid sources anymore... articles, podcasts, artist interviews, or other OFFICIAL content. Just run straight to the comments to post negative opinions," they typed. "The HONEY BUN and Drake/21 reference makes perfect sense! If ya know, ya know. Instead of ppl getting an understanding of what 'honey bun' actually means in slang and the Drake/21 chorus reference, they will forever be in the dark. Honey bun is slang for 100k or 100 rounds...'Honey bun, can you do somethin' for me? Can you go automatic just for me? Tommy gun, can you do somethin' for me? Can you call Al Capone for me?'"

This is Quavo's third song release this year following "Without You" and "Greatness."

Check Out Quavo's New Song "Honey Bun" and Reactions Below