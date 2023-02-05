Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch

Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight.

On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.

Quavo delivered his somber performance in front of a microphone stand adorned with Takeoff's iced-out intergalactic chain. Quay was also rocking a black eye mask.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes/Can't tell you how many times I cried/Days ain't the same without you/I don't know if I'm the same without you," Quavo sung on the Zaytoven, Mike Dean, Elyas and Eugene-produced track.

And for a nice touch, the Maverick City Music choir sung a part of Wiz Khalifa's diamond-selling elegiac song, "See You Again."

Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, at 810 Billiards & Bowling alley in Houston. He was 28. The Migos rapper was at the venue along with Quavo at the time. An altercation broke out at the establishment, and gunshots were fired. Takeoff was shot in the head, torso and arm. He died around 2:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is the man charged with Takeoff's murder. Clark, also known locally in Houston as DJ Pat, was one of two men who were arrested in connection to the rhymer's murder. They were taken into custody in November of 2022. Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with felony possession of a weapon. However, Clark is the only person charged with murder in the case. He was released from jail on a $1 million bond in January.

Watch Quavo's Tribute Performance to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards Below

