Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, the man charged with the murder of Migos member Takeoff, is free after a "concerned citizen" secured a $1 million bond for the Houston DJ.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), Patrick Clark's attorney Letitia D. Quinones released the following statement to XXL regarding the recent news that her client is out on bail.

"Neither Patrick nor his family posted the bond in this case," the statement reads. "A concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick’s innocence posted the bond on his behalf."

The statement continues: "Like any other defendant, Patrick is presumed to be innocent and has the right to bond. He also has an obligation to comply with all the terms the court has laid out. He intends to comply fully and will appear for proceedings whenever the court requires him to do so. We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case."

Patrick Clark, also known locally in Houston as DJ Pat, is one of two men who have been charged and arrested in connection to Takeoff being shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. The other suspect, Cameron Joshua, 22, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon. Clark was taken into custody exactly one month after Takeoff's death on Dec. 1, 2022. His bond was initially set at $2 million. His attorney was able to successfully argue that the amount should be lowered to $1 million in late December. A judge also reportedly granted Clark $5,000 to hire a private investigator.

Clark paid the bond and was reportedly released yesterday (Jan. 4). As part of his bond conditions, Clark will reportedly be monitored by GPS and have his passport confiscated.