Quavo has released a heartfelt musical tribute to his late nephew and bandmate Takeoff.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Quavo released the new single "Without You." The song, which features Vory on the intro, serves as Quavo's first musical release since Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. The Zaytoven, Mike Dean, Elyas and Eugene-produced track is a somber one that finds Quavo understandably waxing poetic about the pain he's felt since losing Takeoff.

"Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it's bigger than Mars/See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven/When I see you in Heaven, I'ma be with my dawg (Yeah)," Quavo croons on the chorus.

The accompanying video features one continuous black-and-white shot of Quavo in the studio smoking while listening to the playback of the song. Quavo broke his silence on the death of Takeoff on Nov. 12, paying homage to Take in a lengthy IG post.

Check Out the Lyrics to "Without You" and Peep the Video Below

INTRO (Vory):

(What would I do without you?)

Tears rollin' down my eyes

(What would I do without you?)

I just seen an angel fly

(What would I do without you?)

Tell me I'll be fine, oh why (What would I do without you?)

If you hear me say you lie, you a lie, you a lie

You hear me say you lie, you a lie, you a lie

VERSE 1 (Quavo):

Tears rollin' down my eyes (Mm-hm)

Can't tell you how many times I cried (Can't tell you how many times I cried)

Days ain't the same without you (No)

I don't know if I'm the same without you (Nah, I'm ain't the same)

Remember the days we smoked big blunts together?

Remember the days we rocked out Coachella? (Them days)

Remember the days we ain't have our shit together? (Shit)

On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better (Nawf)

I wish I had a time machine

Just so you can take a ride with me (Skrr-skrrt)

I miss just how you smile at me (Smile)

Unc and Phew until infinity (Infinity)

I wish I had a time machine (Yessir)

So you can take a ride with me (Skrrt)

Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew

So you can never say goodbye to me

CHORUS

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it's bigger than Mars

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I'ma be with my dawg (Yeah)

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it's bigger than Mars (It's big)

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I'ma be with my dawg (Yeah)

VERSE 2 (Quavo):

I don't know if I'm the same without you (Yeah, I'm ain't the same)

It ain't no gang without you (No, it ain't no gang, nah)

Birthdays ain't the same without you (No)

Christmas ain't the same without you (No)

I'ma represent your name when it's 'bout you

I wouldn't have got it out the mud without you (Mud)

It's hard to see Mama Love without you (Mama), mama, mama

It's hard to see Mama Love without you (Mama Love, yeah)

CHORUS

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it's bigger than Mars

See you in Heaven (Oh), see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I'ma be with my dawg (Yeah)

Out in the galaxy (Galaxy), up in the stars (Yeah)

Over the universe (Yeah), it's bigger than Mars (Than Mars)

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven (See you in Heaven)

When I see you in Heaven, I'ma be with my dawg (Oh yeah, I'ma be with my dawg)

OUTRO

(What would I do without you?) Yeah, be with my dawg

(What would I do without you?) Yeah, be with my dawg

(What would I do without you?) I wish I had a time machine (My dawg, yeah)

So you can take a ride with me

(What would I do without you?) But I know it ain't work that way

And I'll see you again someday

(What would I do without you?) Take

Take (What would I do without you?)

Take, I'm sorry

Take, I'm sorry (What would I do without you?)

Take, I'm sorry

Take (What would I do without you?)

(What would I do without you?)