ABC Uses Quavo Photo Instead of Takeoff in Year-End Memorial Tribute

ABC News is catching heat after using a photo of Quavo instead of Takeoff in a year-end memorial tribute.

On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC News ran a two-hour special titled The Year: 2022, which recapped the major events of the year. During their in memoriam section, they mistakingly posted a photo of Quavo when noting the untimely death of Takeoff. Many Twitter users have documented the blunder.

"So I’m watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming," one person captioned a screenshot of the gaffe. "All black people don’t look the same and y’all got this one wrong, the person is the picture is clearly, clearly @Quavonyrn do better."

"This shit lame as hell," another Twitter user noted. "This man Quavo was the face of popular music 3-4 years straight. Ain’t no way y’all confused this man for Takeoff."

"ABC didn’t have anyone that knew which member of The Migos was Takeoff and which was Quavo? SMH," someone else posted.

ABC has since apologized for the mistake.

"We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of ‘The Year: 2022.’ It has been corrected," they tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The beloved Migos member was laid to rest following a huge memorial service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

