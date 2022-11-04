Quavo’s Assistant Also Shot During Takeoff’s Murder – Report

Quavo's assistant was reportedly one of the people who suffered gunshot wounds during the triple-shooting that took the life of Takeoff.

More details continue to surface surrounding the killing of beloved Migos member Takeoff, which occurred during a shooting outside of a Texas bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ reported Quavo's personal assistant, 23-year-old Joshua "Wash" Washington, was struck in the hail of gunfire as well. Washington was one of two people who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. According to a press conference held by the Houston Police Department on the day of the killing, the person now believed to be Washington and an unnamed 24-year-old female were both transported to the hospital in private vehicles and are expected to make full recoveries.

Takeoff's murder has rocked the hip-hop community. He was shot and killed following an argument outside of 801 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Close to 40 people including Quavo were present during the shooting. Takeoff sustained gunshot injuries to the head and torso, and died on the scene. He was 28.

According to video that has surfaced from the incident, it does not appear Takeoff was directly involved in the altercation that led to the shooting and may have been an innocent bystander. Quavo was uninjured in the incident. As of press time, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Takeoff's label, Quality Control Music, has released an official statement on Instagram about Takeoff's tragic passing.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement reads. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

XXL has reached out to reps for Quality Control Music for confirmation on Washington's condition.