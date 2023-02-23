Quavo Appears to Say There Will Be No More Migos on New Song ‘Greatness’ and People Are Upset

Quavo has dropped another Takeoff tribute track called "Greatness" where he appears to say the Migos are done as a group, leaving fans in their feelings over the inevitable revelation.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 22), Quavo released the audio and visual for his second Takeoff tribute song "Greatness." The DJ Durel-produced track finds Quavo giving props to his fallen nephew and bandmate. It also finds the "Hotel Lobby" rapper seemingly ending all speculation that the Migos will return as a duo.

"Came in, swept the game like a storm with the muthafuckin' flow, nigga, Take' did that (On God)," Quavo spits on the track. "So don't ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young nigga, it can't come back (Damn)."

Fans have been sharing heartbroken responses to the bars on social media.

"I can’t believe Quavo confirmed the Migos are done.. What an era it was," one person captioned all the Culture album covers on Twitter along with a crying emoji.

"The story of The Migos is so sad to me bc you would’ve never thought this would be their ending 10 years ago," another person posted.

"Being in college during Migos’ prime is memories I’ll never forget. Ima miss them," someone else tweeted along with a crying emoji.

News first broke about a Migos breakup last May when Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Shortly afterward, Quavo and Takeoff began performing as a duo and Offset embarked on a solo career. Fans were hoping for a reconciliation when tragedy struck last November when Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. Fans had been hoping the tragedy would cause Quavo and Offset to mend their fences and come together musically but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Listen to Quavo's New Track "Greatness" and Peep the Reactions Below