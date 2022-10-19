Lil Baby Reacts to Speculation He Has Beef With Migos

Lil Baby is clearing the air on whether or not he has beef with his label mates the Migos.

The Atlanta rapper continues his promo run for his new album It's Only Me. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Lil Baby was guest on the Posted on the Corner podcast. During the chat, the "In a Minute" rhymer was asked if there was any truth to the rumored beef between himself and the Migos.

Hell nah," Lil Baby reacted at the 13:30-mark of the interview when asked directly if he had issues with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. "I been wanting to comment on that type stuff but when I comment on something it just make it bigger. First of all, I really don't see shit on the internet. People send me shit and I want to comment but I feel like that gon' make it even more...But they know I ain't got nothing going on with them."

Rumors of beef between Lil Baby and the Migos camp have been running rampant on social media following the release of the new Quavo and Takeoff album and Lil Baby's new album due to speculation that both parties subliminally dissed each other on tracks on the projects.

On the Only Built for Infinity Links album cut "Messy," Quavo appears to insinuate Saweetie slept with his friend, with many people coming to the conclusion that that friend was Lil Baby. There has also been speculation that Lil Baby addressed Quavo's lines on his new song "Stand on It," where he raps, "I don't want your bitch, we can't swap out (Swap out)/They ain't on shit, tell 'em to pop out (Pop out)."

Migos have been dealing with their own internal issues as of late. Despite not announcing an official breakup, it's clear Offset is focusing on his solo career while Quavo and Takeoff have taken the duo route.

Check Out Lil Baby's Entire Interview on the Posted on the Corner Podcast Below