YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.

Two months after he released his fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with a surprise project called 3800 Degrees. On Friday (Oct. 6), the Baton Rouge, La. rapper hopped on his YouTube channel and informed his fans that he was dropping his new release on all digital steaming platforms.

"To whom stabbed in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it's all good[.] #3800Degrees Tonight on All Platforms," read the cryptic message YB wrote along with the cover art of his new album. The artwork features YoungBoy holding two iced-out necklaces with the backdrop of what appears to be Louisiana's Huey P. Long Bridge on fire and a skull hovering over him.

The cover art should remind rap fans of Pen & Pixel's imaginary designs for Juvenille's 1998 album 400 Degreez, Lil Wayne's 2002 LP 500 Degreez and other LP artworks for Cash Money Records. Undoubtedly, 3800 Degrees will be another hot project for NBA YoungBoy and generate more fans who believe that YB is better.

After months of speculation surrounding rampant rumors of a Migos breakup, Quavo and Takeoff come through with their first full-length project as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links. With a total of four previously released singles, "Nothing Changed," "Us Vs. Them" featuring Gucci Mane, "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman and "Hotel Lobby," which has already been certified gold by the RIAA, Unc & Phew tout Infinity Links as a project that has been in the works even prior to the last Migos album, Culture III.

With the excluded third member of the Migos, Offset, announcing that he has a solo album on the way in November, Quavo and Takeoff addressed the group's breakup rumors during the build-up to the release of Only Built for Infinity Links.

"We don't know all the answers," Takeoff said during a recent interview on Big Bank and DJ Scream's Big Facts podcast. "God know. We pray a lot. We tell [God] whatever ain't right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. We pray, so only time will tell. We’re always family, ain’t nothing gone change.”

"We just stand on loyalty. We stand on real-deal loyalty," Quavo added. "This aint got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing. This something to do with three brothers. It is what it is. Right now, we gone be the duo ’til time tell."

Serving up an album that boasts an in-depth look into G Herbo's past and present state of mind, the Chicago rapper delivers Survivor's Remorse: A Side, which serves as the first half of his new double LP. Dropping just three days ahead of Survivor's Remorse: B Side's scheduled release date, Herbo kicks things off with "FWM," an intro that features the Chicago rapper's 4-year-old son, Yosohn. The remainder of the 12-track initial half of Survivor's Remorse is anchored by the Future-assisted single, "Blues," which dropped back in September, and sees guest appearances from Offset, Gunna and Benny The Butcher.

While working on his sophomore album, Toosii delivers another EP to hold fans over. The North Carolina artist drops the extended play Boys Don't Cry, the follow-up to last December's Pretty Girl Love Toosii. The rap-crooner's new offering features six songs including the previously released singles "Heartaches" and "Love Is..."

"First thing first I wanna thank my fans for being so patient," Toosii wrote on Instagram when announcing the project last month. "I went a whole year without dropping a project battling problems with my mental health and just trying to learn to be the best person I can for the people I love and myself."

Check out new projects from Rich Homie Quan, BlueBucksClan, Cormega and more below.