Rick Ross and DJ Envy Ridiculously Roast Each Other Over Who Has the Better Car Show – Watch

Rick Ross and DJ Envy are roasting each other over which one of them has the better car show.

An ongoing back-and-forth of hilarious potshots surrounding both Rick Ross' annual car show on his Promise Land property in Georgia and DJ Envy's Drive Your Dreams Car Show, the next of which goes down in Memphis, has popped off between the two hip-hop notables.

Rick Ross threw the first verbal darts toward DJ Envy during a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, which aired on May 13. As Rozay describes what one can expect from the large-scale event, which Rick Ross claims is still happening despite having been denied a permit, Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. asked the MMG boss if he views DJ Envy's popular car show as the competition.

"DJ Envy was never on my level," Rick Ross jokes in the video below.

From there, Rick Ross took the smoke to Instagram, explaining that the Promise Land car show is far superior to DJ Envy's show and at the same time poking fun at The Breakfast Club host for his light-skinned complexion.

"Envy, don't nobody build cars to come to your car show," Rozay says in the IG clip below. "Don't nobody drive from out of state to come to your car show, Envy. Da Beige Rage. You see? But make sure them people got everything they need, Envy. And Memphis, y’all better hold Envy to it."

He adds: "Bow down, Envy. Bow down, beige boy. You a beige boy!"

Once word got back to DJ Envy via his morning radio show co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, the "beige boy" had plenty of jokes of his own before explaining why his string Drive Your Dreams car shows is better than those of one Rick Ross.

"You AirBnB you're home," DJ Envy clapped back at the "Aston Martin Music" MC in The Breakfast Club clip below. "Eddie Murphy slept in your bed. They shot Coming to America and Eddie Murphy man-milked your bed."

Envy continues: "We do things for the community. I'm not that guy that's going to charge somebody $500 to get in because I couldn't sleep with myself."

As DJ Envy gears up to host the next Drive Your Dreams Car Show in Memphis on May 28, Rick Ross says that even though his neighbors and local officials aren't down with his show taking place on the Promise Land, it's wheels up on the event no matter what. In fact, Ricky Rozay is ready to run for mayor of the small town in Georgia in light of being denied his car show permit.

Watch Rick Ross and DJ Envy Roast Each Other Over Who Has the Better Car Show Below