Rick Ross Buys Mansion Meek Mill Was Selling on Instagram for $4.2 Million

Rick Ross recently purchased the Atlanta mansion Meek Mill was selling on Instagram.

On Wednesday (April 12), TMZ reported the mansion Meek Mill was selling had been purchased by none other than the Philadelphia rapper's former label boss, Rick Ross. According to the celebrity news site, Rozay paid $4.2 million cash for the eight-bedroom abode.

Two days prior to TMZ's revelation, Meek Mill announced he sold the home.

"I sold that house that quick," he tweeted. "It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!"

Yesterday, Meek Mill confirmed Rozay bought the swank pad, admitting even he didn't know the Maybach Music Group head honcho was the buyer.

"Sold Rozay the big fish estate," Meek posted on Instagram along with a screenshot of the TMZ report. "I ain't even know he bought this lol."

Meek Mill sells Rick Ross house. meek mill/Instagram loading...

Last month, Meek Mill put the crib up on sale on Instagram after apparently having some issues with his real estate agent.

"MANSION FORSALE IN ATL," Meek Mill captioned a drone video of the home. "My realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years. sandy springs/buckhead area! When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this shitty video lol."

The home, located in Sandy Springs, Ga., is about an hour away from Ross' mega mansion known as The Promise Land in Fayetteville, Ga. Rozay has been dealing in real estate for yeas. In 2021, he revealed he bought a $1 million home just to drive by it.