Meek Mill Texts New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft That Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Wants to Play for Patriots – Report

Meek Mill reportedly has the inside scoop on what Lamar Jackson is thinking about his current contract woes with the Baltimore Ravens and Meek's spilling the beans to his good pal, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

On Monday (March 27), Meek Mill started trending on Twitter after a tweet from NBC Boston senior NFL reporter Albert Breer went viral. The tweet reported that the Patriots owner revealed Meek told Kraft that Lamar told Meek personally that he wants to play for the storied franchise.

"Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted him three or four days ago saying Lamar Jackson wanted to come to New England," Breer's tweet reads. "Kraft responded that would be Bill Belichick’s decision."

People on Twitter have been commenting on Meek's middle-man move.

"Do we really think Lamar wants to play here? The source is meek mill guys… meek mill," one person wrote.

"Robert Kraft and Meek Mill are close," another post reads. "He did a wedding for Kraft and Kraft even tried to get him released from prison. Kraft has told multiple reporters that Lamar wanted to come to New England. Can you blame him? I lived in Baltimore for 15 years. It's a slum!"

"He did not say he wants to be here. This is here say," someone else commented on the subject. "'Meek mill said it' did lamar actually say this? Nope. Haven't seen it come from his own mouth. Lmao."

Lamar Jackson has been in ongoing contract negotiations with the Ravens that have yet to be fully resolved. Earlier this month, the team designated the former MVP quarterback with a non-exclusive franchise tag. In doing so, the team is allowing him to negotiate with other teams. If the Ravens don't match the offer, another team can sign him for two first-round draft picks. The Meek Mill news comes on the heels of reports that Lamar recently requested a trade from Baltimore.

