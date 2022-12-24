Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Be Home for Christmas

Meek Mill is bringing plenty of smiles to families this holiday season. The Philadelphia rapper recently paid bail for 20 incarcerated women so they could be home with their families for Christmas.

According to a Fox29.com report, published on Saturday (Dec. 24), Meek Mill, the co-founder of his social justice organization REFORM alliance, covered the bail of nearly two dozen jailed women so they could be home for the holidays.

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail," Meek told the news outlet. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

Fox29.com reported that five of those women were released on Friday night (Dec. 23) and reunited with their families, including their children, just in time for the holidays. Another 15 more will be home next week. All 20 women will receive gift cards so they can either buy groceries or gifts at their discretion.

The Dreamchaser leader is all too familiar with emotional reunions as someone once locked up and away from his family. "It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," he said.

On Twitter, Meek's REFORM alliance made a formal statement about the Philly rapper's charitable work.

"#Meekmill has made a heartwarming holiday gesture by paying the bail of women currently incarcerated in Philadelphia," they wrote.

REFORM alliance is an organization co-founded by Meek and Jay-Z, along with former Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and other sports franchise owners. The mission of the organization is to "transform probation and parole by changing laws" and "create real pathways to work and wellbeing" outside of the criminal justice system.

Watch Fox29 Report on Meek Mill Hosting Philly Sports Event for Families Impacted by Criminal Justice System Below

Watch Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" Video