Meek Mill Offers $2,000 for Help Locating Man Who Performed Indecent Act on Woman in Store, Man Then Turns Himself In

Meek Mill offers $2,000 for help locating a man who performed an indecent sex act on a woman in a Philadelphia Dollar Tree store. The perpetrator has turned himself in.

Meek Mill Offers Bounty for Sexual Deviant

On Wednesday (July 10), a harrowing video surfaced online that shows a woman chasing after a man in a store and claiming he ejaculated on her. The man gets away. However, after the video and reports of the incident, which ocurred on June 23, made rounds on the internet, Meek caught wind and urged people to take action on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service …. I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect," Meek captioned a clip of the disturbing video below.

In a follow-up post, he directed anyone on the lookout to not engage with the guy.

"Just go live with him don’t pursue him," Meek added. "It gotta actually be you … Philly small people know where this creep ass dude at ghtfoh … we need community protection also!"

Perpetrator Turns Himself in to Police

XXL has confirmed with the Philadelphia Police Department that the man, now identified as Gary Miles, is in custody. According to local news station Fox 29, employees of the store say Miles is known to frequent the location at 56 E. Snyder Ave.

"The PPD extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Miles," read a statement from the police.

See Meek Mill offering $2,000 for the location of a man who performed an indecent sex act on a woman in a Dollar Tree below.

See Meek Mill's Rallying Cry