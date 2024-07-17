Rick Ross Trolls Drake After the Massive Flood at Drizzy’s Mansion

Rick Ross is trolling Drake after the massive flood at the OVO rapper's Toronto mansion.

Rick Ross Trolls Drake

Rick Ross is getting a kick out of Drake's misfortune after Drizzy revealed footage on Instagram of water pouring into his Canadian casa on Tuesday (July 16). Rozay first trolled Drake by commenting on an Instagram blog post about the flood, "Auction it, possibly get 2 M's."

Rozay wasn't done there. In another comment on an IG post about the event, he typed, "minor issues," along with a smirking emoji.

In a third comment on a separate post about the flooding, the Miami rapper wrote, "Now we both on the water," referencing his waterside South Florida home.

Drake and Rick Ross' Beef Continues

Despite linking up on multi-platinum hits through the years such as 2010's "Aston Martin Music" and 2012's "Stay Schemin," Drake and Rick Ross have been at odds, to say the least, throughout most of 2024. Drake first took aim at Rozay on "Push Ups" back in April as a result of Ross' appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album. Ross immediately retaliated via his "Champagne Moments" diss track.

In June, after a headlining performance in Vancouver, Canada, Rick Ross and his team were attacked by Canadian festivalgoers while Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" played in the background. Even though Drake was nowhere near Vancouver, Canada at the time, the brawl led many to speculate that the attackers were taking exception to Rozay's beef with the Toronto rapper. In the aftermath, Drake went out of his way to like an Instagram post that showed video footage of the attack on Ross.

Check out Rick Ross trolling Drake after Drizzy's home flooded below.

See Rick Ross Laughing at Drake's Misfortune

Rick Ross trolls Drake. richforever/Instagram loading...

Rick Ross trolls Drake. richforever/Instagram loading...

Rick Ross trolls Drake. richforever/Instagram loading...