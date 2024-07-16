Drake’s Toronto Mansion Suffers Massive Flooding and He Caught It All on Video

Drake is in Mr. Clean mode after the inside of his Toronto mansion experienced massive flooding due to a severe storm impacting the city today.

Drake Attempts to Handle the Flooding With a Broom

On Tuesday evening (July 16), Drake gave a closer look at the downsides of being a hip-hop homeowner as he filmed water raging through rooms in his 50,000-square-foot crib. In the video, which Drizzy shared on his Instagram Story, he caught the moment on camera while standing across from another man attempting to keep the flooding brown water out of a wardrobe room. The space the rapper seemed to be filming in was a seating area equipped with mirrors and a sink.

"This better be Espresso Martini," Drake wrote as the caption on the video. Clearly, he's keeping a sense of humor by comparing the brown liquid to the coffee-flavored libation. Spoken like a true MC.

As he panned down to his feet, the water was up to Drake's ankles. The rhymer also had a broom in hand, which wasn't helping much in this situation. The Embassy, the nickname for his luxurious estate, was compromised today, but if needed, Drake can always head to Texas to keep dry at the other $15 million mansion he owns.

CBC News reported there were 167,000 customers without power, according to Toronto Hydro, the city's electricity distribution system, as a result of the storm. The rainfall required people to be rescued and caused cars to be damaged across the city.

Drake's Mansion Is a Work of Art

Drake likely has flood insurance to cover any losses he's experienced inside the residence, which is reportedly valued at $100 million. Constructed in 2019, Drake built a work of art inside the space. A 3,200-square-foot master-bedroom suite, marble floors, an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, brown agate semi-precious stone in the studio lounge and a bespoke concert grand piano by Austrian piano maker Bösendorfer designed in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, who helped bring Drake's extravagant vision of home to life.

The Toronto native gave fans a surprising look inside the posh pad in 2020, when he filmed his "Toosie Slide" music video inside several rooms throughout the digs due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Take a look at Drake sharing his sense of humor while his Toronto mansion gets flooded below.

Watch the Flooding Inside Drake's Mansion