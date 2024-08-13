Young Buck will finally pay 50 Cent $250,000 for a loan given to cover financial problems.

Young Buck to Finally Pay Back 50 Cent

On Tuesday (Aug. 12), documents obtained by XXL were filed by Buck with the bankruptcy court of Tennessee, claiming that the "Shorty Wanna Ride" rapper declared bankruptcy and sold off many of his most valuable assets to raise over $1 million. This means that Buck will now repay 50 Cent's $250,000 loan he gave him back in 2020. He will also pay off a $190,000 IRS lien plus child support debts.

50 Cent commented on Buck's recent financial update, hopping on Instagram and reminding his former G-Unit artist that he needs his money as soon as possible.

"I don’t know why they make me go through this part, but I’m a need that money by Monday," 50 wrote alongside a screenshot of an AllHipHop report.

50 and Buck have been at odds for years ever since the latter was forced out of G-Unit in 2008. Buck has long blamed 50 Cent for forcing him into bankruptcy.

Young Buck Has Long Blamed 50 Cent for Financial Woes

Back in September of 2021, 50 Cent reportedly planned to sue Young Buck over music the latter still owed G-Unit. 50 had reportedly planned to collect a $250,000 debt Buck owed and two albums he never wrapped for the label. The Power mogul claimed Buck had signed a two-year agreement back in 2014 that kicked off after the release of his debut album.

However, in a 2022 interview with It's Tricky With Raquel Harper, Buck blamed 50 for not allowing him to put out music.

“Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” he said on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast in 2022. “They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know."

Buck added during that conversation he had no interest in engaging in a long legal battle with 50.

See 50 Cent's response to Young Buck's new financial situation below.

See 50 Cent's Response to Young Buck Being Able to Pay 50 Cent