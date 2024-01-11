Young Buck Wonders Why 50 Cent Wants to ‘Ja Rule Him’ When They Were Once Brothers

Young Buck is still at a loss as to why 50 Cent wants to "Ja Rule him."

Young Buck Talks 50 Cent Beef

On Jan. 4, former G-Unit rapper Young Buck sat down on former Jackass performer Steve-O's podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride! During the interview, which can be viewed below, Buck questions why 50 Cent has taken his beef with Buck to such extreme measures.

"I don’t know what I did to dude to make him want to see me not feed my children," Buck said around the 40:45-mark of the interview. "50’s his own person, but I would never wish death or wanna see him not be able to feed his family. Yeah, we had our misunderstandings. I don’t even call them beefs."

Buck continued: "But to do some of the things that he’s done in attempt to try to discredit my name, discredit me as a person, to damage my character out here and put out all these false narratives of different things in regards to certain craziness that I’ve went through."

He added: "It’s just like, 'You rich, my man. You still doing your thing. I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me? Bruh, we was once brothers. I’ve always looked at you as big brother. Yes, I’ve made mistakes too but I’ve never done anything to try to take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating.' To see how aggressive he is towards me makes me feel like, ‘Damn, are you trying to Ja Rule me, too?!"

50 Cent and Young Buck's Beef

Once a proud G-Unit member, Buck was booted from the group in 2008, sparking a beef between the rappers. In recent years, Fif has accused Young Buck of owing him money. Back in 2019, Buck, who has recently been going through his own bankruptcy issues, claimed 50 sent him a cease and desist letter when he tried to drop new music. 50 has also called into question Buck's sexuality on multiple occasions, prompting Buck to fight back musically.

See Young Buck question why 50 Cent wants to "Ja Rule him" when they were once close friends below.

