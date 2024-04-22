Fans Go In Hard on Ja Rule After He Calls for No Feuds in Hip-Hop

Ja Rule weighs in on the current beefs in hip-hop and gets blasted by fans on social media.

Rap has turned into a battle royale in recent weeks. On April 20, Ja Rule opined about the number of beefs taking place in hip-hop via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The industry at war," Ja tweeted. "20v1 I can relate," he added, referencing several artists coming at Drake.

"Hip-hip is a family...and no one wins when the family feuds!! Don't let that go over your head," he added in a separate post.

Fans React to Ja Rule Comments

Rap fans on social media have been giving their opinions on Ja's comments.

"They said @50cent had ja rule seeing 20," one person posted, referencing Ja's storied beef with Fif.

"Gunit literally had an ORDER OF PROTECTION against murder Inc… can you imagine if one of the camps in this beef right now put an order of protection on the other," Ja replied, referring to the long-held rumor that 50 Cent put a restraining order against members of Murder Inc. following their infamous studio scuffle in 2003.

Another person responded to Ja with a now-famous clip of a Dave Chappelle comedy special where the comedian jokes, "Who gives a f**k what Ja Rule thinks at a time like this?"

"The lies won’t save you now Ja. Too little, Too late," another post reads.

Check out Ja Rule's comments on X and fans' responses below.

See Ja Rule Weighing In on the Beef in Rap and Fans' Responses