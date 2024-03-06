Ja Rule claims his two-decade long beef with 50 Cent has been one-sided and insists he put paws on Fif when they fought in the early 2000s.

Ja Rule Speaks on 50 Cent Beef

On Tuesday (March 5), Ja Rule was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the sit-down, the Queens, N.Y. rapper talked about recently being banned from the U.K., Diddy allegations, Kanye West's recent antics and more. He was also asked about his long-standing beef with 50 Cent, who recently mocked Ja being blocked from going to the U.K. to tour due to his criminal record.

"I'm cool, I don't get into that back-and-forth on the internet," Ja said around the 12:10 mark of the video below.

Piers continued to prod Ja for more information on the beef, eventually asking who would win a fist fight between the two rappers.

"That's happened already, too, Piers. You gotta do your research," Ja confirmed, adding, "I did, Piers. Come on, man," when asked who came out victorious.

"It's a one-sided thing, Piers," Ja continued. "You never see me say anything about him. I just mind my business, do my business and you know that because you see me at my place of business."

Read More: 20 of the Wildest Insults Rappers Said During Beefs

50 Cent and Ja Rule's Scuffles

50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef dates back to 1999 when Ja was robbed of his chain by one of 50's associates. The two rappers were involved in two subsequent scuffles. The following year, they got into an altercation at a nightclub in Atlanta. The same year, 50 was stabbed during a fight between his crew and members of Murda Inc. at the Hit Factory in New York City. The beef continues to this day, with 50 recently clowning Ja for having to cancel his tour in the U.K.

Read More: Here Are 53 of the Most Brutal Diss Lines in Rap History

See Ja Rule talking about his beef with 50 Cent below.

Watch Ja Rule on Piers Morgan Uncensored