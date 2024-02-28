Ja Rule and 50 Cent Beef Continues After Ja Banned From UK for Past Criminal Record

Ja Rule has returned fire at his longtime foe 50 Cent after the G-Unit leader clowned Ja for getting banned from the U.K.

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Ja Rule took more shots at his longtime nemesis 50 Cent on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ja's scathing rebuttal came after 50 appeared to taunt him for being banned from entering the U.K.

"N***a you p***y shut up..." Ja wrote in the tweet below.

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), 50 Cent had reacted to the news that Ja Rule could not conduct his Sunrise Tour, which was set to start on Friday (Mar. 1), due to Ja's past criminal history in the U.K.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 had reposted an Urban Islandz headline that claimed U.K. Ja Rule fans were blaming the G-Unit mogul for not allowing Ja into their country.

"HaHaHahahaha I did not have nothing to do with this b***h not getting in. LOL," 50 wrote.

The Murder Inc. rapper's latest shots come after he was denied a visa by the U.K.'s Home Office on Tuesday (Feb. 27). Ja expressed his heartbreak in a lengthy statement and said he had even spent $500,000 of his own cash to help fund the Sunrise Tour.

"I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in,” Ja wrote on social media. “I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come."

He continued: "The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison."

Ja's Sunrise Tour was in celebration of his Venni Vetti Vecci debut album turning 25, and he was set to bring Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya along for the ride.

See Ja Rule and 50 Cent's back-and-forth below.

