50 Cent Asks If Floyd Mayweather Is Stupid After Boxer Brings Up Diddy Lawsuits Unprovoked in Interview

50 Cent asks Floyd Mayweather if he is stupid after unprovoked comments the boxer made on Diddy's sexual assault lawsuits in a new interview.

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), 50 Cent hit up his infamous Instagram account to add fuel to the fire in his decade-long feud with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. Following Floyd's recent comments on The Pivot Podcast regarding the various sexual assault lawsuits Diddy has been slapped with, Fif is bringing Mayweather's intelligence into question.

50 points out the fact that Floyd Mayweather weighed in on Diddy's legal situation without even being asked about the topic. The Queens rapper-exec also took yet another opportunity to mention that he has a documentary in the works about Diddy amid said sexual assault allegations.

"They didn’t even ask him about this," 50 Cent captions a video clip of Floyd Mayweather's recent Diddy comments in the IG post below. "Champ is you stupid or is you dumb? Get me the f**k out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon."

50 Cent's most recent shots at both Floyd Mayweather and Diddy come one day after Floyd sat down for a somewhat head-scratching interview on The Pivot Podcast. At one point during the 55-minute interview, Mayweather begins speaking on Diddy's sexual assault allegations after being asked a question about Floyd's relationship with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

"I'm not going to speak bad about P. Diddy ’cause he still a Black man," Mayweather curiously says around the 6:55-mark in the interview below. "Mistakes happen. I can't say if it is or it's not a mistake. Things happen in life, and P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business. It's not my job or anyone else's job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he's down."

Floyd adds: "My take on it is, it's not my business. I don't think it's right at all. I don't condone it. Even if that happened to my daughter. I would be hurt but that's a choice that my daughter made."

See 50 Cent questioning Floyd Mayweather's intelligence regarding the boxer's recent comments about Diddy's lawsuits in the social media post below.

