50 Cent Sued by Power 106 Radio Host He Hit With Microphone at Concert – Report

50 Cent is reportedly being sued by the woman he hit with a microphone at his The Final Lap Tour stop in Los Angeles last August.

50 Cent Faces New Lawsuit

On Friday (Jan. 26), TMZ broke the news that 50 Cent is facing a new lawsuit brought forward by Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, the woman who was hit with a microphone Fif threw into the crowd out of frustration during a show at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 30, 2023. According to the celebrity news site, Monegain claims in the suit that she suffered severe and permanent injuries from being hit with the mic in her head and wrist, which resulted in a concussion, lacerations on her head and other bruises. The incident has reportedly caused her emotional distress. She is suing for lost wages, hospital bills and other damages.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team and attorney for comment.

50 Cent Hits Woman With Mic

As previously reported, 50 Cent threw a non-working mic into the crowd out of frustration while performing in L.A. last summer. The mic connected with Monegain, who was taken to the hospital for her injuries. At the time, 50 Cent's attorney Scott Leemon called the incident an accident.

"Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," Leemon said in a statement. "Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

Last November, 50 avoided criminal charges in connection to the incident when the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office declined to pursue the case.