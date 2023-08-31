50 Cent Throws a Mic Into the Crowd in Anger and Hits Someone at His Show – Report

50 Cent might be in some legal trouble after throwing a mic into the crowd that hit someone during Fif's concert last night in Los Angeles.

50 Cent Throws Mic Into Crowd

On Wednesday night (Aug. 30), 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour stopped in Los Angeles for a show at Crypto.com Arena. During the show, Fif brought out Chris Brown, Nas, YG and others. During YG's set, a fan captured video of 50 having issues with his microphone. In the video below, YG is performing while Fif is on the side of the stage appearing to deal with some mic malfunction issues. 50 Cent is handed two different microphones on separate occasions. The first one he tosses. The MC is then given another new mic and throws the old one into the crowd in frustration.

50 Cent Battery Suspect?

On Thursday (Aug. 31), TMZ reported that the person who was hit with the mic has filed a police report. Police tell the celebrity news site that 50 was intending to throw the mic at his production crew but missed and hit the female fan. The victim reportedly suffered a laceration to her head and was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injury.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and 50 Cent's team for comment.

The Injured Woman Shares Photos of Her Injuries

On Aug. 31, gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk uploaded exclusive photos on Instagram that revealed the woman who got hurt during Fif's mic-throwing incident. According to the caption of the post below, Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain was the person who got struck by the rapper's microphone.

In the pictures, Bryhana can be seen with a serious bruise on her forehead and blood on her face. The media personality also told the blog site that 50 Cent saw her before the unfortunate incident and supposedly attempted to throw the microphone at his crew. Despite this, Monegain has still filed a police report against him.

See 50 Cent throwing a mic into the crowd during his show in Los Angeles and the victim being transported to the hospital in the videos below.

Watch 50 Cent's Mic-Throwing Incident

See the Woman Who Got Injured After 50 Cent Threw the Mic at Her