50 Cent Issues Apology to Anyone He’s Ever Offended

50 Cent has decided to apologize to anyone who he's ever offended.

50 Cent Says Sorry

50 Cent is apparently turning a new leaf in 2024. On Tuesday (Jan. 16), the rap-film mogul shared a post on Instagram implying he is letting bygones be bygones from here on out. In the post, which can be seen below, Fif is posted up in a suit. He captioned the pics, "Hey if I have offended you in anyway, I like to apologize. GLG GreenLightGang we can get more done together, why we work against each other."

50 Cent has spent most of his career intentionally offending people he has issues with. The list of people he would have to say sorry to would be a rather lengthy one including the likes of Ja Rule, Diddy, Young Buck, The Game and Floyd Mayweather Jr., just to name a few.

50 Cent Practicing Abstinence

Last week, 50 Cent announced another New Year's resolution, revealing he will be practicing abstinence in an attempt to focus on his business moves.

"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence," he captioned a photo on Instagram back on Jan. 9. "I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."

Check out 50 Cent's post issuing an apology to anyone he's ever offended below.

See 50 Cent Apologize to Anyone He Offended