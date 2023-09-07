50 Cent Roasts Ja Rule for Tying Himself to a Cross in Crucifixion Stunt

50 Cent has once again publicly clowned his longtime nemesis Ja Rule. This time over a theatrical concert stunt in which he simulated Jesus' crucifixion.

Ja Rule Performs Crucifixion Stunt at a Recent Awards Show in Florida

The stunt went down during Ja Rule's performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in Miami on Wednesday night (Sept. 6). A clip captured of the show was shared to Instagram, which shows a shirtless Ja being placed in the center of the stage tied to a wooden column while rapping his biblical track "One Of Us." The G-Unit leader wasted no time in eviscerating his longtime foe on Instagram, clowning the idea that his Queens rival could resemble the Son Of God in any capacity

"Look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus [grinnig face emoji]," 50 Cent wrote in the caption alongside a clip of the performance. “WTF you can’t make this s**t up. LOL so stupid!”

While Ja has yet to respond, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda shared numerous laughing emojis in Fif's comment section, implying they weren't too fond of the performance either.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent's Issues Date Back Years

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been at odds with each other since 1999 when Ja Rule was allegedly robbed by one of Fif's G-Unit associates. Their disdain for each other hit a boiling point in the early 2000s when the pair traded numerous diss tracks including "Wanksta" and "Loose Change," and while tensions have simmered in recent years, 50 Cent recently targeted Ja Rule yet again on Instagram back in June.

The Power executive once again roasted one of Ja Rule's concert stunts, in which he was wheeled out in a stretcher for Nelly's Hot In Here Festival in Toronto. While Ja oftentimes doesn't respond to Fiddy anymore, Ja Rule took a minute to push back at his nemesis. He criticized 50 Cent on Twitter, calling him "an obsessed side b***h," among other obscenities.

Take a look at what 50 Cent had to say about Ja Rule's latest stage performance below.

