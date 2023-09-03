50 Cent Claims He Fired Entire Audio Team Following Lil Wayne’s Mic Issues

50 Cent has claim that he fired the audio team following Lil Wayne's microphone issues.

50 Claims He Gave His Entire Audio Team the Boot

Days after having his own microphone issues, 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page on Saturday (Sept. 3) to react to Lil Wayne's own mic issues this past weekend. In his IG post, Fif screenshot a RadarOnline.com article detailing Tunechi's microphone problems when he was one of DJ Khaled's opening acts during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles on Friday (Sept. 1).

The former G-Unit leader also shared a news story about Lil Wayne's backstage push at 50's show, which prompted him to leave in a huff. Fed up with the technical difficulties at his The Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent revealed that he fired the audio crew.

"[Looking eyes emoji] Damn only thing left is Taylor [Swift] show," he wrote in the caption. "I fired everyone involved in the audio department, if the mic don’t work your ass don’t work here."

50 Cent Threw a Microphone Into Crowd Last Week

What 50 Cent may be referring to in his IG post is the microphone incident last week when his tour stopped in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. During the show, the 48-year-old rhymer was dealing with some mic malfunction issues. On two separate occasions, 50 was handed two different microphones and both of them were not working. The first one he tosses. The second mic he throws into the crowd in frustration.

Unfortunately, the microphone hit Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain in the head. In the pictures she posted on The Neighborhood Talk, the radio personality has a cut on her forehead and dried blood on her face. Bryhana told the blog site that 50 Cent saw her before the unfortunate incident and supposedly attempted to throw the microphone at his crew. Despite this, Bryhana has still filed a police report against him.

Take a look at Bryhana Monegain's photos below.

Read 50 Cent's message to all audio engineers below.

Check out 50 Cent's Instagram Post Below