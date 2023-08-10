J. Cole recently praised 50 Cent's debut major label album Get Rich or Die Tryin' as the greatest album of all time, even above Michael Jackson's Thriller.

50 Cent Brings Out J. Cole at Brooklyn Stop on Final Lap Tour

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour rolled through his hometown of New York City for a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. During the show, Fif brought out J. Cole who performed "No Role Modelz." Following his performance, Cole complimented 50 Cent.

"Before I walk off the stage, if y'all don't make some noise for one of the greatest n***as to ever do this s**t, 50 muthaf**kin Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich or Die Tryin' the best album of all time, I don't give a f**k what you talkin' 'bout, n***a. It's Get Rich or Die Tryin' at No. 1 and it's Thriller at No. 2. And I love Michael Jackson but I promise you that."

50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' Album

Released on Feb. 6, 2023, 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' is one of the biggest-selling albums in hip-hop history and helped launch 50 intro rap superstardom thanks to hit singles like "In Da Club," "21 Questions" and "P.I.M.P." The LP is currently certified nine times platinum in the U.S.

50 Cent's World Tour

XXL recently spoke with 50 Cent about his massive tour in celebration of his debut album, which began on July 21 in Salt Lake City.

"This tour's 93 dates. It'll be one of the biggest hip-hop tours of the year because it won't stop," he said. "It'll just go through next year By the time we done, because of the groundwork that I laid touring, I literally can world tour. The other artists, when they say they going on a world tour, it means they're going on a run, but it's not a world tour. My music is just coming full circle now."

See video of J. Cole performing with 50 Cent at the Brooklyn stop on Fif's The Final Lap Tour below.

Watch J. Cole Opine That 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' Is Better Than Michael Jackson's Thriller