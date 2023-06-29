The Game Addresses Rumor He Wrote 50 Cent’s ‘What Up Gangsta’ – Watch

The Game is addressing in a new interview the rumor started by Wack 100 in 2022 that Game wrote 50 Cent's "What Up Gangsta."

The Game Addresses Ghostwriting Rumor

On Wednesday (June 28), The Game appeared on Apple Music's Bars and Nuggets podcast where he revisited his relationship with Dre. Dre, G-Unit and more, which you can see below. During the sit-down, the Compton, Calif. rapper cleared the air about whether or not he was the pen behind "What Up Gangsta" from Fif's debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

“I didn’t write ‘What Up Gangsta’ for 50. I was in there and part of the influence,” he clarified at the 54:03-mark. “The way The LOX record music. Jada is, y’know, writing his verse, and Styles and Sheek is right there and they’re like, ‘Nah, say that,’ and you throw it in there.”

However, the California native did give himself props for the song’s West Coast style, saying: “Obviously, ya know, ‘What up, Blood? What up, cuz? What up, gangstaaa?’ is Los Angeles-influenced.”

Wack 100 Started Rumor The Game Ghostwrote for 50 Cent

Wack 100's rumor about The Game "ghostwriting" 50 Cent's "What Up Gangsta" was ignited by his conversation with the "Start From Scratch" rapper on Clubhouse last March, which you can see in the post below. After The Game vehemently refuted 50 Cent's claims about writing songs on his album, The Documentary, Wack 100 explained the role The Game had in the song's creation.

"`I'ma speak on something he don't ever speak on," Wack said in their discussion. "'What up, cuz. What up, blood. What up, gangsta?' Who you think wrote that?"

The Game Gives 50 Cent His Flowers

Despite not being cordial with his former G-Unit brethren, The Game praised 50 for his artistic prowess in the interview as well.

"50 a great writer, that's what he do," The Game said at the 54:30-mark. "Especially anything that's melodic, so hooks is his specialty, y'know what I'm sayin,' and his verses be like his story, so he ain't cappin'."

Deeper into the interview, the "100" rapper also unveils why he and 50 Cent kept bumping heads. The Game also affirmed that they never wrote songs for each other.

"He really `bout that life, but n***a, so am I, so that's where we bumped heads at," The Game stated. "But yeah, I didn't do no writing for 50, 50 ain't do no writing for me."

The Game and 50 Cent haven't been on the best terms since February of 2005. At that time, a shooting occurred between their entourages outside New York City's Hot 97 office.

