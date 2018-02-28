50 Cent and The Game’s Beef Results in 2005 Shooting at Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop

On this day, Feb. 28, in hip-hop history...

2005: A beef between two former allies turned violent in front of an iconic hip-hop radio station in New York City on this day in 2005.

The phenom known as 50 Cent was still going strong, and at this point, he's was also developing the rappers around him. He came into the game with his crew, G-Unit, and added a new member after he found fame and success: up-and-coming Cali rapper The Game. While the two collaborated on the hit singles, "Hate It or Love It" and "How We Do," followed by Game's 2005 debut album, The Documentary, they still had issues.

All of this came to a head during a Hot 97 interview, where Fif appeared on radio personality Funkmaster Flex's show. That's when things spun out of control with a showdown between Game and 50's respective entourages that ended in a shootout, leaving one person injured.

A few days earlier, Game was a guest on Flex's show, and shared that he wouldn't get mixed into any of G-Unit head honcho 50 Cent's beefs. Considering Fif was always known for his many enemies within rap, he felt that this was a sign of disloyalty. 50 took his issue with him to Flex's show on Feb. 28, 2005, originally aiming to promote his upcoming album, The Massacre, which was days away from release.

During the conversation at the radio station, Fif kicked Game out of G-Unit live on air, then made claims that he helped Game write more songs on The Documentary than previously revealed, and that his involvement with Game's album saved the West Coast street rapper from being dropped from Interscope Records.

As 50 Cent continued the accusations, trouble was brewing outside of Hot 97's lobby. Associates of The Game came to the radio station, seeking retaliation for Fif's comments. This led to a clash with G-Unit associates and shots were fired, leaving one man, Kevin Reed of Compton, Calif., injured. Reed was believed to be a member of Game's entourage, even though he originally tried to tell the police otherwise. During the disturbance, 50's interview was interrupted by his crew, who quickly got him out of the station to safety.

This run-in set off a long stretch of bad blood between 50 and Game, which wasn't really chilled until 2016.

