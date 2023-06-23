Dr. Dre Receives ASCAP’s Inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award – Watch

Dr. Dre was recently honored with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers' (ASCAP) inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award.

Dr. Dre Receives First-Ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

On Friday night (June 23), Dr. Dre attended the 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration hosted by ASCAP Rhythm & Soul at The London Hotel in Los Angeles where he was bestowed with the Hip-Hop Icon award. Snoop Dogg was also in attendance and presented Dre with the first-of-its-kind honor.

"Dre, you my brother," Snoop said while presenting the award during the ceremony. "It's an honor to know you, to work with you, to hang out with you and to present you with this very first ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award."

Dre was humbled by the honor.

"I can't imagine where my life would be without hip-hop," Dr. Dre told the crowd during his acceptance speech. "I was thinking about what it means to be an icon. Someone or something worthy of great respect. You probably need to be around for a while to be worthy of this type of respect. So, I started doing the math, and I realized, that I've been involved, successful, relevant in hip-hop for 40 of its 50 years."

Dr. Dre's Musical Legacy

Dr. Dre's musical legacy is undeniable. Starting in the mid-1980s as a member of the World Class Wreckin Crew, the founding N.W.A member has been a part of some of the biggest movements in hip-hop over the last four decades including being involved in launching the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak and others.

Watch Video of Dr. Dre Receiving the First-Ever Hip-Hop Icon Award from ASCAP Below