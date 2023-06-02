Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Postpone Doggystyle Anniversary Concerts in Los Angeles to Help Support Writer’s Guild Strike

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike rages on and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are doing what they can to lend a helping hand.

On Friday (June 2), Snoop Dogg announced on Instagram he and Dr. Dre will be pushing back the dates for their Doggystyle 30th Anniversary concerts in Los Angeles in support of the nationwide writers strike.

Snoop Dogg Announces Postponement of 30th Anniversary Doggystyle Concerts

"Hollywood Bowl, June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date," Snoop Dogg announced in the clip (below). "Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers. So, what we gon' do is, we gon' push the date back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. So, make sure y'all get your tickets and stay on point and stay on deck."

Snoop Dogg further expounded on the rescheduling in the caption of the post.

"DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT," the caption reads. "Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work."

According to TMZ, Snoop and Dre also sent food trucks to striking workers at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

What Is the 2023 Writer's Guild of America Strike?

Beginning on May 2, members of the WGA began taking to the streets in protest after failing to come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Thousands of film and television writers are striking against the current standard of residuals from streaming media as well as the rising use of artificial intelligence. The movement is the largest disruption to American television and film production since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It is also the largest labor stoppage for the WGA since the 2007 strike.

Snoop Dogg's New Album

On top of prepping two big concerts, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are also working on Snoop's new album, Missionary. The album was reportedly completed last December. Back in February, Snoop teased a summer release for the project.

Watch Snoop Dogg Announcing the Rescheduling of His 30th Anniversary Doggystyle Concerts Below