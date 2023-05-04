Snoop Dogg Acknowledges East Coast’s Influence and ‘Biggest Impact on Hip-Hop’ in Recent Interview – Watch

Snoop Dogg recently saluted the East Coast for having the biggest impact on hip-hop.

On Tuesday (May 2), Snoop Dogg joined Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on ESPN's First Take and during a rapid-fire question-and-answer session, the veteran rhymer was asked about hip-hop. When Molly asked the Death Row Records legend, "Which had the bigger impact on hip-hop — East Coast or West Coast," he gave an answer that surprised some of his rap fans.

"Definitely East Coast because East Coast started hip-hop, Snoop acknowledged in the video at the 6:20-mark below. "Where it was born, where it was growth, where it was developed. It's the East Coast because that's the epicenter, that's the foundation, that's where it began."

The Doggystyle creator quantified his answer by explaining that West Coast rappers were influenced by East Coast rappers in terms of style, rapping and stage performance.

"All of the rappers that started in New York in the beginning was our foundation. We learned from them, we got our style from them, we got our swag from them, we got our know how to get it together from them, our stage presence, everything" Snoop explained. "Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash, the people that didn't have record deal, they set the foundation."

Stephen agreed with Snoop but also gave props to Dr. Dre, the Doggfather's mentor and friend. "The true GOAT," he affirmed.

Snoop added: "You can spell the West without the E-S so that means the Eastside and the Westside are together. Hello."

Snoop admitting the East Coast had a bigger impact on hip-hop surprised some diehard West Coast rap fans.

"The best came from the West!! Tupac, Snoop, NWA, Kurupt Warren G, Too Short, f**king Cypress Hill, Dr. Dre and again … Tupac… East coast may have started it, but the best came from the west," wrote one person.

But others respected Snoop's genuine love for both coasts and there respective influence on the hip-hop genre.

"Straight props to @SnoopDogg for showing both love and respect to East Coast rap as the Genesis. Sugarhill Gang [face with sunglasses emoji]," tweeted one fan.

Overall, Snoop Dogg showed New York and California Love on ESPN's First Take.

Watch Snoop Dogg Acknowledge East Coast's Impact on Hip-Hop on ESPN's First Take Below