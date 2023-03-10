Death Row Music Catalog Returns to Streaming Services

Since acquiring Death Row Records last year, Snoop Dogg has been working hard to bring the label's historic music catalog to all digital streaming platforms.

At midnight, on Friday (March 10), Snoop Dogg made Death Row's music catalog available for all streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music and others. Among the albums released include Snoop's first two albums, his 1993 classic debut Doggystyle and the 1996 follow-up Tha Doggfather; as well as Tupac Shakur's 1996 LPs All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory; as well as Lady of Rage’s 1997 debut album Necessary Roughness and Tha Dogg Pound's 1995 effort Dogg Food, among many others.

The label’s other classic album, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, arrived on DSPs in early February following Dre’s sale of his music catalog to UMG and Shamrock Holdings for an estimated $200 million.

In February 2022, it was announced that Snoop Dogg had bought the Death Row brand from MNRK Music Group, which is overseen by a global investment firm called Blackstone.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," said Snoop in a statement. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members."

In December 2022, Snoop quietly sold a stake in the label's catalog to gamma, an independent full-scale music company led by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson.

Since the acquisition, fans have been demanding the West Coast icon put Death Row's music catalog back on DSPs. On Thursday night (March 9), Snoop hopped on his Instagram page and posted a message, "Yessir. Heard you," along with a six-second teaser. "Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere tonight [Friday]."

Now that Death Row Records' music catalog is back on DSPs, old and new fans can enjoy the music that made the label such a powerful force in West Coast hip-hop.