Snoop Dogg Biopic Happening With Universal, Death Row Partnership

Snoop Dogg's life story will be told in a biopic under a partnership between Universal Pictures and Death Row Films.

Last Wednesday (Nov. 9), Universal announced on their Twitter account that they are partnering with Snoop Dogg to bring his life story to the big screen.

"What’s his name? Snoop Dooogggyyy Doooooggg," the studio tweeted, along with musical note emojis. "That’s right, we’re partnering with the Dogg Father himself @SnoopDogg to bring his legendary life-story to the big screen."

The tweet also included a photo of Snoop, Black Panther screenwriter Joe Robert Cole, who will pen the script and filmmaker Allen Hughes (Menace II Society) who will direct the project. Additonally, Death Row Films partner Sara Ramaker is also on board as a producer.

"Finally," the Doggfather tweeted along with a fire and fist bump emojis.

In a statement, Snoop said that his partnership with Universal and the production team is a match made in heaven.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind," he said. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Snoop also uploaded a blog post on his Instagram page about his biopic being in development at Universal.

In the comment section, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders asked the $1 million dollar question: Who is going to play Snoop in the biopic?

Snoop Dogg biopic snoopdogg/Instagram loading...

Snoop Dogg joins a storied list of rappers whose legacies have been told on the big screen.

Late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. had his biopic Notorious released in 2009 a decade after his death, while Tupac Shakur's biopic All Eyez on Me hit theaters in 2017, over 20 years after his murder. There's also Eminem's 2002 semi-biopic 8 Mile, which won the Detroit rapper an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself." And finally, there's the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, which chronicled the lives of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella and the late Eazy-E.

Check Out Snoop Dogg's Announcement of His Biopic With Universal Pictures Below