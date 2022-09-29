Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles

Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles.

On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.

For the question, "What are you doing?," Snoop Dogg chimed in first after only seven letters of the 14-letter puzzle were revealed.

"Baking onions," he guessed, which was wrong.

Seconds later, Amanda buzzed in with the correct answer of "baking brownies."

"Oh my God," Snoop Dogg exclaimed before resting his forehead on his hand in disappointment.

"You should know that," Amanda joked.

"Martha is going to be disappointed. Martha is going to be upset," Mark joked, referencing Snoop Dogg's relationship with Martha Stewart and their former cooking show Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

Snoop Dogg wasn't done there. He continuously blurted out incorrect nonsensical answers like "toilet alter" and "airport teacher" with a laugh and a smile. Snoop Dogg did manage to get one puzzle right in the rhyming portion, answering correctly for the puzzle, "sun's out, buns out."

Though not the most advanced contestant, Snoop was highly entertaining.

"After seeing Snoop Dogg on Wheel of Fortune I've decided every episode of the show needs one contestant who has no idea what words and phrases are," news anchor Brody Logan commented on the video in a viral post on Twitter.

See Snoop Dogg Bombing on Multiple Puzzles on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Below