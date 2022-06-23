NFT Company Hires Snoop Dogg Impersonator to Create Excitement for Event, Real Snoop Reacts

An NFT company is using a Snoop Dogg impersonator to drum up excitement for their business and The Doggfather has reacted.

The NFT.NYC conference is going down this week in New York City from June 20-23. On Tuesday (June 21), NBC News reporter Kevin Collier tweeted about a strange encounter he had at the event with someone he thought was Snoop Dogg.

"I'm at the NFT NYC conference again in Times Square, and Snoop walked by, flanked by security," Collier posted on Twitter. "I grabbed his handler, said I'm a reporter, would love a few minutes. The guy said actually that's an impersonator, legally can't say it's him, they hired him to drum up excitement."

Fair.xyz, the blockchain technology company who hired the Snoop Dogg impersonator, who goes by the moniker Doop Snogg, then fessed up to using the Snoop lookalike.

"Guilty 🙋‍♂️We'd love to tell you more," they commented under the reporter's post.

A few hours later, Snoop Dogg responded to the reporter's post, simply writing, "Doop Snogg."

The reporter wasn't the only person who was fooled. Fair.xyz posted footage of Doop getting mobbed by throngs of fans at and around the event.

Rapper lookalikes have been all the rave in hip-hop recently. Fake Drake, who goes by @izzyydrake on Instagram, has been popping up left and right, and reportedly demands five-figures to make appearances. Lil Durk's lookalike, @darealperkioo, has also been in the hip-hop headlines. Back in April, he got caught up in a situation with 6ix9ine, where Tekashi allegedly tricked Durk's doppelgänger into meeting up disrespecting Durk by giving Perkio a King Von jacket. Perkio later claimed he was ambushed.

See more video of Doop Snogg duping fans at the NFT.NYC conference below.