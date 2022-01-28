Snoop Dogg Wants to See Someone Try to Cancel Him, References DaBaby and Dave Chappelle

Snoop Dogg is the furthest thing from a fan of cancel culture and recently explained his stance on celebrities being shunned by the public over their actions.

While in comedian and internet personalty Druski's Behind The Vest Clubhouse room, the Doggfather gave his take on cancel culture, saying he wishes people would try to cancel him.

"I wish a muthafucka would try to cancel me," he began.

Big Snoop added that cancel culture is only successful "if you believe it when they tryna cancel you."

He went on to reference DaBaby, who caught major heat for the homophobic remarks he made at his Rolling Loud Miami performance last summer, and comedian Dave Chappelle, who received criticism over the transgender remarks expressed during his Netflix comedy stand-up special, The Closer, released in October of last year.

"’Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle,” Snoop continued. "You see certain muthafuckas, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that shit.' Gimme a week, nigga, I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t, the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up, nigga… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you niggas to line up."

For reference, Chappelle spoke on the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender women, during his stand-up special. He also defended the transphobic writing of author J.K. Rowling.

As for DaBaby, while on stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida last July, he told the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

Whether you agree with Snoop Dogg or not, his stance can be heard around the 42:20 minute-mark below.