Here Are Unforgettable Songs That Reinvigorated Rappers’ Careers

With any job or passion, there are high points and lows. A career slump or simply having to take a break for a while for personal reasons can lead to the latter. When it's time to make a comeback in hip-hop and make a presence felt far and wide, a solid single or return from a hiatus can make or break how fans feel about their favorite rapper. Throughout hip-hop's history, some of the genre's biggest and most respected artists were in a situation they either needed to bounce back from or they simply needed to put fans and peers on notice that they never fell off after a break. Here, XXL highlights some of the biggest songs that either made a rapper hot again or reminded everyone how talented they truly are.

In addition to having plenty of legendary rappers, the West Coast also has some of the most famous comeback songs ever created. This wouldn't be a proper history of songs that got artists back on track if the runaway hit that was Tupac Shakur's 1999 song "California Love" featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman wasn't included. There are plenty of great songs about The Golden State, but none mark the return of ’Pac like this one. The memorable track finds ’Pac rapping like he never missed a beat during his prison time.

"Still D.R.E.," another West Coast banger, is Dr. Dre's first single after a seven-year break between 1992's The Chronic album and 1999's 2001. The record still holds up today with the support of the undeniable chemistry between Snoop Dogg and Dre, the Hype Williams-directed video and that immediately recognizable beat. Dre did it all right.

As for Snoop, he also experienced his own career song reinvigoration. He would deliver with with his 2002 hit track "Beautiful" featuring Pharrell Williams, a late career single that made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But it's not all about the West. New York rappers had some big songs that turned their buzz back up, too. LL Cool J, the hip-hop legend out of Queens, N.Y. dropped the boisterous "Mama Said Knock You Out" in 1990, just when fans started to question if he still had it. Jay-Z came out of retirement with "Show Me What You Got," rhyming over a Just Blaze beat like the good old days while still sounding fresh and sharp. French Montana caught the biggest hit of his career so far with "Unforgettable" alongside Swae Lee, a song that borrows from the Afrobeat sound to craft a record that got spins all over the world.

Check out more songs that reinvigorated rappers' careers, and see if your favorites made the cut below