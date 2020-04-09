Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Coming to All Streaming Services on 4/20

Dr. Dre's The Chronic album is making its way to all streaming platforms.

On Thursday (April 9), Entertainment One announced that Dre's debut studio album, The Chronic, will be available on all streaming services on 4/20, the celebratory day for marijuana smokers.

Chris Taylor, Entertainment One’s Global President, Music & Live said in a release that the availability of the album, particularly on 4/20, will give fans “another reason to celebrate what as become a national holiday.”

"Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and the Beatles," the statement continues. "These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work."

The Chronic was officially released on Dec. 15, 1992 via Death Row Records. The 28-year-old album features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Lady of Rage, D.O.C, RBX and more.

The classic album is also one of 25 records inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry last month.

In January, Dr. Dre was honored by the Recording Academy’s Producers and Engineers Wing for his trailblazing career as a producer, engineer, recording artist and music executive. The celebration took place during Grammy Weekend in Los Angeles.

Dre's most recent album, Compton, was released in 2015. The record was the follow-up to The Chronic. He also dropped his album, 2001, back in 1999.

For years, there has been talk of the producer's long-awaited Detox album, but it is uncertain if the project will come to fruition.