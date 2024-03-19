Benzino's fury towards Eminem appears to be never-ending, but this time, Dr. Dre was brought into the fold for praising Em.

Benzino Calls Out Dr. Dre for Eminem Praise

Benzino hopped on Instagram on Monday (March 18) to share his thoughts on Dre deeming Eminem "the best MC ever." According to ’Zino, Dre's comment is an insult to rappers the super-producer has worked with in the past. Name-dropping Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and more, Benzino wrote in an Instagram post yesterday, "You know I think Dr Dre is one of the greatest producers of all time, and notice I didn’t say Hip Hop producers, but this is an insult to Cube, REN, Snoop, Doc and every other rapper who who wrote all those hits. I mean this is his opinion and I respect it but cmon Dre."

Dr. Dre Says Eminem Is the Best MC Ever

For context, Dr. Dre appeared on talk show host James Corden's Sirius XM podcast, This Life of Mine, on March 14, where Dre spoke on the creation of Eminem's 1999 hit record, "My Name Is." The Compton, Calif. native told Corden, "I think he’s [Eminem] the best MC ever. Point blank, period. Of course, there are gonna be arguments with that because he’s a White guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

The clip from the podcast interview can be found at the bottom of this post.

Benzino and Eminem's Recent Disses Toward Each Other

Eminem and Benzino's longstanding beef has lasted years on end and they've recently exchanged jabs in their own way. Em's via disses on "Doomsday Pt. 2" and ’Zino dropping a series of jabs as well on "Vulturius," and "Rap Elvis," in addition to proclaiming that he's the "Eminem Slayer" and accusing the Detroit rhymer of undergoing plastic surgery.

Read More: Benzino Gets Emotional Over Eminem Beef in Drink Champs Interview

Check out Benzino's backhanded comment to Dr. Dre and Dre praising Eminem below.

See Benzino's Post About Dr. Dre and Eminem

Watch Dr. Dre Calling Eminem the Best MC Ever