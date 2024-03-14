Benzino Makes Wild Accusation That Eminem Got Plastic Surgery

Benzino is making a wild accusation that Eminem got plastic surgery after seeing Shady's new video for "Doomsday Pt. 2."

Benzino Reacts to New Eminem Video

On Wednesday (March 13), Benzino shared a post on Instagram where he reacted to Em finally dropping the visual for his latest Benzino diss, which originally came out in January. ’Zino shared a clip of the cameo-heavy visual, which can be seen below, along with the caption: "He finally responded.can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face?? He looks like a waking corpse. Nah…this ain’t it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED @eminem."

Eminem and Benzino Beef Continues

Eminem rehashed his seemingly dormant two-decade long beef with Benzino back in January with the release of "Doomsday Pt. 2," which appeared on Lyrical Lemonade's All Is Yellow compilation. Benzino fired back with two response tracks and claimed victory when Slim Shady didn't respond.

"I ate his a*s up. I cooked him," Benzino said in a video shared on social media. "Back in the day, he cooked me. It's all good. But what you Stans is not gonna do, what you Saltines ain't gonna do, is try to come in here and be like I didn't affect him. Stop it. Because that shows that y'all ain't real hip-hop fans. That shows that y'all are biased and probably halfway racists."

Benzino would later cry while talking about the beef in a viral interview on the Drink Champs podcast. However, he's continued to take shots at Em.

Peep Benzino claiming Eminem got plastic surgery and check out Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2" video below.

See Benzino's Post Dissing Eminem

Watch Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2" Video