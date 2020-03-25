Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Inducted Into Library of Congress

Dr. Dre has made history once again. After becoming the top-earning musician of the decade, the California rapper-producer's debut album has now been commemorated in the U.S.' capital.

On Wednesday (March 25), the Library of Congress announced that Dr. Dre's first solo album, The Chronic, has been inducted into their National Recording Registry. The album was inducted alongside records from other iconic artists like Selena, the Village People, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. "It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time. We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.”

The honor comes a few months after Dre was recognized by the Recording Academy for his legendary skills behind the boards. Prior to the 2020 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy saluted the six-time Grammy-winning producer at the 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing.

"Dr. Dre is an influential force in music," Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a press release. "Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music."

Congratulations to Dr. Dre.