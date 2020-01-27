10 Best and Worst Hip-Hop Moments at 2020 Grammy Awards

Music’s Biggest Night is normally dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of some of the brightest stars in entertainment, but the 2020 Grammy Awards were a bit different on Sunday night (Jan. 26). News of the tragic deaths of legendary Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, set the tone for the ceremony that had previously planned tributes for the late singer Prince and Nipsey Hussle.

However, the 2020 Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and hosted for a second time by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, wasn’t all about the blues. There were a few highlights. DJ Khaled (who took home on Grammy), Tyler, The Creator (Best Rap Album winner), Nipsey Hussle (two posthumous award wins), Lil Nas X ((Best Music Video for "Old Town Road"), Anderson .Paak (he took home a couple of R&B trophies) and 21 Savage (winner of the Best Rap Song award for his J. Cole-assisted “A Lot”) joined Billie Eilish, Dave Chappelle and Lizzo in this year’s Grammy winners’ circle.

The likes of Quavo, Cardi B, LL Cool J, Common and Swae Lee, among others, attended the event, which featured an exciting performance from Tyler, The Creator and an extended remix of Lil Nas X’s inescapable hit “Old Town Road,” featuring an all-star crew that included Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, K-Pop group BTS and big Nas.

But with the good comes the bad. Unfortunately, the hip-hop moments that should've been televised were not. A few of the rap category winners weren't showcased for the live audience. 21 Savage's win for Best Rap Song didn't make it to TV and neither did Lil Nas X's Best Music Video for "Old Town Road."

And while it's customary for the "wrap it up" music to start playing at awards shows when a winner goes too long with their acceptance speech onstage, Tyler, The Creator wasn't too far into his speech before the music starting cutting into his air-time. Fortunately, he got the chance to finish his message.

Award shows can be a gift and a curse. Here, XXL highlights 10 of the best and worst moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Take a look below to see who made the list.