Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Himself, Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Snoop Dogg said he was intimidated by Dionne Warwick after she scolded him and the late Tupac Shakur over their misogynistic lyrics years ago.

In the new CNN film Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Over, which premiered last Sunday (Jan. 1), the veteran soul singer recalled organizing a meeting with some of hip-hop's prominent gangsta rappers in the 1990s to discuss the misogynistic lyrics she's been hearing in their music.

"These kids are expressing themselves, which they're entitled to do. However, there’s a way to do it," Warwick said in the CNN film. The "Walk on By" singer managed to get Snoop, Death Row Records founder Suge Knight and several other rhymers to come to her home at 7 a.m., and they were all there—on time, no less.

“We were kind of like scared and shook up,” Snoop remembered about the invite. "We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever."

"Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success," he added.

According to Snoop, all the rappers showed up in her driveway at 6:52 a.m. During the meeting, Warwick berated the rappers and told them to grow up.

"You’re going to have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?” said Warwick.

Snoop recalled the rappers being astonished that they were getting G-checked by one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

"She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked," he stated. "We were the most gangsta as you could be but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day."

Snoop added that Warwick's scolding made him change his musical direction moving forward with his second album, Tha Doggfather.

"I made it a point to put records of joy—me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living," he explained.

The hip-hop icon also thanked Warwick for giving him a verbal spanking at the meeting.

"Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I’m making you proud," he said.

Dionne Warwick now gives words of wisdom on Twitter. The Grammy Award-winning singer has been crowned the unofficial "Queen of Twitter" for her pointed tweets.

Watch the Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over Trailer Below