J.K. Rowling Laughs at Snoop Dogg as Dobby From Harry Potter

A portrait of Snoop Dogg as Dobby from the wildly popular movie series Harry Potter got a laugh out of J.K. Rowling, the author of the books based on the hit movies.

On Sunday (Nov. 27), Snoop Dogg shared some fan art on social media that depicted him as the bald, pointy eared house-elf from the fantasy films. In the portrait, Snoop Dobb is staring stoically, while wearing a green sweater and burgundy shawl.

"SnoopDobbyDobb," the rap legend jokingly captioned the post.

On Monday (Nov. 28), J.K. Rowling caught wind of Uncle Snoop's post and apparently thought the illustration was hilarious. She reposted the artwork along with heart and crying laughing emojis.

Snoop Dogg is preparing to see his own story told on the silver screen in an upcoming biopic about his life. Earlier this month, Universal Pictures announced they would be producing the forthcoming film.

"What’s his name? Snoop Dooogggyyy Doooooggg," the studio tweeted, along with musical note emojis. "That’s right, we’re partnering with the Dogg Father himself @SnoopDogg to bring his legendary life-story to the big screen."

Snoop Dogg later released a statement sharing his excitement about the opportunity. "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind," he said. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Snoop Dogg is also prepping the release of his new album with Dr. Dre, Missionary.

Check Out Snoop Dogg and J.K. Rowling's Posts Below