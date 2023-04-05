Ja Rule Responds to 50 Cent After Fif Clowns Ja Over Minnesota Timberwolves Curse

The decades-long beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent carries on as Ja has responded after Fif clowned the "Put It On Me" rapper over what is being referred to as the Minnesota Timberwolves Curse.

On Saturday (April 1), Ja Rule slid into the comments section of an Instagram post from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week with some pointed words aimed at his longtime foe, 50 Cent. As the Timberwolves promoted their recently minted partnership with the G-Unit rapper-exec, both 50 Cent and the NBA team took the opportunity to poke fun at Ja Rule's now-infamous 2019 halftime performance.

50 and the Timberwolves added fuel to the ongoing fire by implying that Ja's not-so-stellar halftime show placed a "curse" onto the Minnesota basketball team and its players and to that, Ja Rule is taking heavy exception.

"#RENTFREE Only thing Curtis lifting is his skirt…," Ja Rule commented on the Minnesota Timberwolves IG post that finds 50 Cent explaining how he's going to lift the alleged curse. " 50 been on my d**k he love my style lmao!!! And now the curse has been extended… "

Ja Rule's clap back in the comments section is in direct response to the many things 50 Cent had to say regarding the curse he purportedly placed on the Timberwolves. In the Instagram post in question, the NBA team captioned a video clip of Fif going in hard on Ja and his failed halftime performance with, "50's here to get rid of the curse."

"There’s a curse," 50 Cent said cheerfully in the video below. "There’s a curse on the Timberwolves ‘cause somebody made a mistake and they let Ja Rule perform at a halftime show and it was the worst s**t that ever happened, right? But what happened is he cursed the Timberwolves."

He continued: "So now, we gon’ get rid of the Timberwolves curse. I got a whole ritual planned to break the curse, right? So, everybody get ready to follow it and you gon’ get a chance to see what I do when the curse is broken. Timberwolves, let’s go—on three."

The latest back-and-forth in the neverending saga between 50 Cent and Ja Rule stems from the aforementioned 2019 halftime performance during which the response Ja elicited from the crowd in attendance at a Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game was less than stellar.

After the clip of Ja's performance went viral, the Timberwolves hit up their lively social media accounts to claim that they had been "hustled, scammed, bamboozled and hoodwinked." That was the exact point in time Ja Rule put a hex on the entire team.

"You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... you're CURSED NOW!!!" Ja Rule tweeted in 2019 in response to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! kiss of death..."

Ja's response to 50 Cent's most recent trolling session isn't even the first time in the past month that the "Always On Time" rhymer has made some noteworthy headlines regarding his arch-nemesis. Back in mid-March, Ja Rule opined that "50 copied" his music style back in the early 2000s when Melle Mel inferred that it was Ja who mimicked 50 Cent's street persona.

Ja Rule claps back at 50 Cent in the comment section of his Minnesota Timberwolves video. 50cent/Instagram loading...