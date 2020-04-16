Ja Rule Claims He Influenced 50 Cent’s Music

Ja Rule is firing back at 50 Cent with some hefty claims.

On Thursday (April 16), Ja tweeted that he was one of Fif's musical influences in response to a conversation held by the radio show Ebro In the Morning. While the hosts of the show were discussing their own version of a song battle between the two rappers, Ja Rule weighed in.

"Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50... let’s talk about!!! Lmao," Ja chimed in on Twitter.

Ja's claims come days after the "I'm Real" rapper expressed interest in wanting to have an Instagram battle against 50 Cent.

"I want all the smoke, but I’ll behave," he said, while on IG Live with Swizz Beatz and Fat Joe.

Fif later responded to his fellow Queens native writing, "Who want to battle, and here's a moment of silence for the sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife #starz #powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #need attention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #g-unitfilms #g-unitbooks #g-unitrecords."

50's post includes a meme of him pulling up and driving away in a car, which comes from a scene on HBO's Entourage.

With two decades of beef under their belts, Ja Rule claiming he is responsible for inspiring 50 is one of the many insults and pranks the two men have thrown at each other over the years. Back in 2019, 50 Cent allegedly bought 200 tickets to Ja's concert, so the first set of rows in the front would be empty.

"I just bought 200 seats in the front so they can be empty. LOL," the Get Rich or Die Tryin' MC wrote.

50 Cent has yet to respond to Ja Rule's declaration, but given his tendency to clap back, it is only a matter of time before 50 replies.

