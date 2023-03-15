50 Cent Plans to Seize Man’s Home After Winning $6 Million Lawsuit

50 Cent is planning to seize a man's property after winning a $6.2 million lawsuit.

Back in September of 2021, 50 Cent's Sire Spirits filed a lawsuit against former director of brand management Mitchell Green, accusing him of taking $2.2 million in under-the-table kickbacks from 2018-2020. In October of 2022, the court found Green guilty of liable to Sire Spirits for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and unjust enrichment. 50 Cent was awarded a $6,194,293 judgement. However, Green has yet to pay up. On March 14, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to court documents. Now, 50 plans to take the man's property in order to settle the debt.

On Wednesday (March 15), 50 shared a blog post about the judgement where he is quoted as saying, "I need you out my house by Monday."

50 Cent captioned his own post, "I think i’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place. I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL."

It looks like 50 is playing back into his Fofty alter-ego from a few years back when he was calling out everyone who owed him bread and hilariously demanding it be delivered on the first work day of the week. It started with Power producer Randall Emmet, who 50 claimed owed him $1 million. 50 pulled the same stunt on Power actor Rotimi, Bow Wow and actor Jackie Long. Teairra Mari also got the "money by Monday" treatment after losing a lawsuit to the G-Unit boss.

See 50 Cent's Instagram Post About Seizing Green's Home After Winning at $6 Million Lawsuit Below